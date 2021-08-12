BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a Musikfest first: an entire night to celebrate the Latin community during a free concert on the main stage.
“I came out here tonight to listen to some Salsa, baby,” said Johnny Rodriguez, of Bethlehem Township. “I love it! Coming from a Hispanic male in the Lehigh Valley, this is a great thing they did. Got some good music, good drink, good looking people. We’re all about it!”
"This is an amazing opportunity for everyone, all the cultures, to listen to their type of music. We really don’t have many venues around like that. So this is a really great idea,” added Ivetee Castillo, of Easton.
It’s the first time the Wind Creek stage is hosting a free night at the festival. And it all came together after a last-minute cancellation.
“We we’re thrilled to be able to say, ‘ok, let’s keep the pressure off the night. Let’s throw a great party with two great salsa artists and invite the community in and not worry about selling tickets,'” said Patrick Brogan, with ArtsQuest.
The event featured Michael Stewart and Hector Tricoche, along with the Lehigh Valley’s own Mako Swing.
And from the look and sounds of it, this group’s ready to see more acts like this at Musikfest in the years to come.
“I feel like more Latin people will come here to enjoy it,” said Sirelidino, of Bethlehem.
ArtsQuest says they plan to have Latin artists represented at Musikfest in the future.