Musikfest poster 2022

From ArtsQuest Facebook page

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The organizers of Musikfest say they are bringing the music back to a familiar spot in Bethlehem. And they say they need your help naming the new/ old music spot.

Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and the head of ArtsQuest, Kassie Hilgert, announced Monday that the festival is coming back to Payrow Plaza.

Musikfest is scheduled for Aug. 6 through Aug. 14.

Payrow Plaza is next to the Bethlehem Public Library, at East Church and New Streets. It's been 11 years since there was a stage at the Plaza.

You can submit ideas for naming the new music spot at the Musikfest website through Tuesday, April 19.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you