BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The organizers of Musikfest say they are bringing the music back to a familiar spot in Bethlehem. And they say they need your help naming the new/ old music spot.
Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and the head of ArtsQuest, Kassie Hilgert, announced Monday that the festival is coming back to Payrow Plaza.
Musikfest is scheduled for Aug. 6 through Aug. 14.
Payrow Plaza is next to the Bethlehem Public Library, at East Church and New Streets. It's been 11 years since there was a stage at the Plaza.
You can submit ideas for naming the new music spot at the Musikfest website through Tuesday, April 19.