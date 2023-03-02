Musikfest is considering selling $5 wristbands to offset carbon emissions, the head of the festival's parent company said Thursday.



Kassie Hilgert, chief executive of ArtsQuest, said the wristbands are sold at other festivals and each sale results in 10 trees being planted. ArtsQuest runs Musikfest, the Bethlehem festival that started in 1984.



Hilgert discussed Musikfest's economic and environmental impact with a Northampton County Council committee Thursday.



Hilgert also said bands that perform at Musikfest are not interested in helping reduce the "carbon footprint."



"You can't tell Live, 'We want to be carbon-neutral.' They don't care," Hilgert said of the band from York, Pennsylvania. She quickly caught herself and noted that she did not mean to pick on Live.



Bands require certain lighting, she said. They also do not care for glass containers, instead of plastic, in the hands of rowdy fans.



"Artists worry about glass," Hilgert said. "It becomes a projectile."



When asked by Economic Development Committee Chairwoman Tara Zrinski if new buildings planned for South Bethlehem would be LEED-certified, Hilgert said that would be costly.



"LEED certification is to, be honest, very expensive and I think it would break the budget," she said. A planned cultural center may cost $23 million, though Hilgert suggested Thursday that it might cost more.



LEED is an acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, a designation that is bestowed on environmentally friendly buildings.



Zrinski, an advocate for renewable energy, also brought up the placement of solar panels on the new buildings. Hilgert indicated that would not be part of the plan.



The wristbands would be a carbon offset, which are used by companies in place of reducing emissions. The idea is that the trees planted would absorb carbon dioxide. CO2 is a greenhouse gas that has been linked to global warming.