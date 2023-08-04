Opening day for Musikfest is officially here. By this evening, thousands of people will be walking around North and South Side Bethlehem eating food, having drinks, listening to music and overall having a good time.

AJR kicked off the festival for preview night last night, and this morning, volunteers were back out putting on the finishing touches.

"We are here getting things underway for the official start of Musikfest Day 1," ArtsQuest director of communications Jennifer Loconte said.

"It's those finishing touches, whether it's making sure that they have enough food to feed everybody, or just making sure we have recycling cans in the right places," said Jon Lunger, director of content markets for ArtsQuest.

Planning for Musikfest started last year, but physically putting together stages, getting vendors set up, trash cans in place, tents put up and so much more started two weeks ago.

Now that the day is here, crews are putting a bow on all of their hard work.

"It's down to the wire, but they've been doing it for 40 years," Lunger said. "Those volunteers they know what's up."

They also know they need to prepare for roughly 1 million people to make their way to Bethlehem in the next 10 days.

"Our staff, our volunteers, our vendors will be working right up until 4:59 p.m. to make sure that everything is ready to go when the fest officially kicks off," Lunger said.

Opening ceremonies start at 5:30 p.m., and Walk The Moon will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage at 7 p.m.