BETHLEHEM, Pa. - With the cold weather and holiday season kicking in, Musikfest in Bethlehem may be the last thing on your mind. But organizers are already gearing up for next year.

It feels like Musikfest just ended. But for organizers planning the enormous, 10-day festival in Bethlehem, it's never too early.

"By the time one Musikfest is wrapped up, I'm ready to move forward with the next one," Juliann Masenheimer, Lead Creative with ArtsQuest, said.

Inside the Banana Factory on First Friday, ArtsQuest introduced its 2023 Musikfest poster.

"I always try to do something drastically different than I did the year before," Masenheimer said. "So last year, we had Mark Cooper, he had his amazing, amazing poster. I was looking specifically more at the mural graffiti."

Enter artist Rafael Menendez and four of his children, ages 14-22. They all worked on the poster together.

"One of the things that we're asked was represent culture, so, like well, we're definitely all about culture and what it means to us," Menendez said. "And the colors we see in our own culture and our own art, so we wanted to make sure we brought that to it."

The poster incorporates culture from around the world. Menendez explains how he included a vejigante mask.

"Very common in Caribbean countries, Central America, South America," he said. "Origins all the way from Spain, but all of our cultures have it. Haitians, everybody has a version of this and it's usually seen in parties."

"This mask," he continued, "when they said 'bring culture,' to me, was something that anybody who's from any of these places are going to be like, 'I know where that's from,' 'oh that's mine.'"

The Lehigh Valley family calls the art business "Maltas Con Leche."

"It's artwork, it's murals, it's commissions, it's paintings, it's animations, it's tattoos, it's anything art-related," Menendez said.

You can find Menendez's art - as well as his kids' work - all over the walls of the room where the Musikfest poster is displayed.

"Every family member is so talented," Masenheimer said.

"This is a big deal," Menendez's daughter, Esperanza, said. "I feel like this is like the talk of the town."

Esperanza created the portion in the bottom right corner of the poster. She based the character, playing bass guitar, off her sister, 14-year-old Katarina, another Musikfest poster artist and bass player.

"Of course, I'm going to want to add my little beautiful sister," Esperanza said. "Like, she's on here forever."

Now in its 40th year of Musikfest fun, organizers say, many more are still to come.

"It's just like that kind of kick in the pants," Masenheimer said, "of like, yeah, we did it for 40 years and we're going to keep going."