BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Among the loud noise and boisterous bass that comes with the Musikfest territory, there's a place to go for some solitude.
"It's a great place to be able to check out and just kind of relax for a little bit," said Ryan Hill, ArtsQuest Program Director.
Take a step inside the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema for what's now known as the Inclusion Zone.
"Today is inclusion day here at Musikfest. We're doing three concerts that have ASL interpreters in them and two comedy shows that have ASL interpreters. Those who are hearing impaired can enjoy something that they may not have been able to before," said Hill.
"Sensory inclusion gets overlooked often when planning for large events, especially music festivals," said Amy Pinder, the Executive Director for Accessible Festivals.
Accessible Festivals is a nonprofit whose mission is to make the arts open to everyone. The sensory-supportive space does just that but it's also for anyone who needs a break from the noise.
"We found it to be really helpful for people with autism and other disabilities," she said. "We realize they can also be useful for anyone who maybe is feeling anxious or overwhelmed in any given moment."
It was Casey Schmehl's first stop at Musikfest.
"Well, I do have down syndrome and also I have anxiety," said Schmehl.
The stuffed animals and moon mats caught her attention. One day, she hopes to be on the big screen to capture yours.
"I have to get my job, get my money, practice my acting skills, practice all my skills and I'll be ready to go," she exclaimed.
The Inclusion Zone will operate Monday-Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 12-10 p.m. and Sunday from 12-8 p.m.