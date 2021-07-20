BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Musikfest event coordinators announced that the space within ArtsQuest’s Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas will be converted into The Inclusion Zone, a sensory-supportive space that will provide services, tools and amenities to benefit anyone with sensory-processing difficulties.
This year's Musikfest festival, which takes place August 6-15, will feature The Inclusion Zone operating on Monday-Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 12-10 p.m. and Sunday from 12-8 p.m., officials say.
The Inclusion Zone will not, however, be available during preview night on August 5.
“ArtsQuest strives to make the arts accessible to absolutely everyone, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Accessible Festivals to help do exactly that at Musikfest, our flagship festival,” ArtsQuest Programming Director Ryan Hill said.
“Anyone who may benefit from the opportunity to take a quiet break from the general ‘fest environment will be well taken care of in The Inclusion Zone. Our hope is that this initiative will bring out some people who never thought they could enjoy Musikfest, and show them they can experience the magic of the ‘fest on their terms,” Hill added.
Accessible Festivals is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring music and other arts are accessible to all abilities, and announced it will be hosting The Inclusion Zone at Musikfest.
Inspired by music, Accessible Festivals claims it provides consultation and training to volunteers and professionals in the live event industry, while educating the public about the value of inclusion, and accessibility through innovative experiences with a focus on music and arts.
“We are very excited to further our partnership with ArtsQuest by supporting efforts to include and accommodate people with autism and other special needs at Musikfest,” Accessible Festivals Programming Director Leah Barron said. “The Inclusion Zone will be available throughout the festival, and will provide a space for anybody who may need a quiet break from the general festival environment to relax and play in the comfort of an air conditioned theater.”
In addition, event officials announced that August 7 will be dedicated to Inclusion Day on the SouthSide Arts District, featuring ASL Interpretation and Audio Descriptions for the ‘Cinnamon Jones’ show, and ASL interpretations for the Jim Tews (comedy), Steven Page and ‘Start Making Sense’ shows.
They say they will also feature an inclusive livestream production with ASL interpretation, live captions and audio descriptions for ‘Start Making Sense.’
Inclusion Day will feature a sensory-friendly listening lounge and BASSPaks donated by Silent Sound System.
Visit the Musikfest website for more information about other events and activities taking place during Musikfest.