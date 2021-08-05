BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After a year of no crowds or live music, Musikfest is back.
Preview night is set for Thursday on the Southside, and the headliner will be performing to a sold-out crowd.
"It's gonna be the Musikfest you know and love, the food, the vendors, everything," said Nicole Harrell, with ArtsQuest.
Since Darius Rucker's show was canceled last year, it's fitting he's the one rallying the troops Thursday night.
"He's actually performed the most on our Wind Creek Steel Stage, and he's a regional favorite. We've got a sold-out crowd," Harrell said.
One fan has been patiently waiting since 4 a.m. Thursday to catch a glimpse of the country music star.
"To know that he decided to come back and kick off his tour starting in Bethlehem, it's kind of special... makes it special for all of us, and we need it," said Rick Feliciano.
If you're at the show, you'll catch Rick sporting a Miami Dolphins jersey.
"He's a big Dolphins fan. His birthday is on the 13th. His favorite player is Dan Marino, who was 13, and he has in one of his songs, 'and the dolphins make me cry,'" Feliciano said.
He's hoping it'll be enough to stand out among the thousands of fans who will be in the crowd. Maybe even enough to snag a signature.
"I may not get to meet him, and if I don't, I don't. I'm still gonna have a great time at the show. His music is epic," Feliciano said.
Darius Rucker is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, and several other bands will be playing for a night of fun.
WFMZ's Ali Reid and Bo Koltnow will be helping to kick off the evening.