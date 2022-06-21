BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is returning to a familiar spot, and the venue now has an official name.
Payrow Plaza will be known as PNC Stadtplatz, announced ArtsQuest on Tuesday.
Stadtplatz translates to "city place" or "town square," and PNC Bank signed on as the title partner of the new venue.
The music festival is returning to Payrow Plaza for the first time in more than a decade.
ArtsQuest put out a call for help in naming the new platz, and nearly 700 people submitted more than 2,100 name suggestions.
Dozens of fans recommended Stadtplatz, making it the most popular suggestion, ArtsQuest said.
The venue between city hall and the library will host free performances every evening from 5-10 p.m.
Musikfest is scheduled for Aug. 6-14, 2022.