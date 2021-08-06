BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Do you hear it?
Maybe you can see the glow, or smell the funnel cakes frying.
Musikfest drew thousands to Bethlehem Friday night, almost like in the time before the pandemic. It was a virtual fest last year, but now families are getting together again and soaking in the fun, and there's a lot to do.
The festival is in full swing, and it's more than just music and food. There's a little something for the whole family.
"It's really nice that there's a lot of family-friendly activities, especially for the Crayola and some of the other activities that they have for the kids, it's very family friendly," said Tiffany Binson, of Easton.
If you catch little Johnny slippin, bring him to Familienplatz. It's on the Northside, where kids can escape the loud music and get a little creative.
"And I like how it's more of like an activity it's what you can make. They say that you can make whatever you want, whatever you have with the materials," said Adriana Binson.
That's also where you'll find bounce houses and slides.
"It's nice to actually be out now that we've been cooped up for the last year, so it's good the kids are out and being able to play and just have a good time with the family," said Ivy Horn, of Bethlehem.
"We're letting her tire herself out so we're looking for a nice ride home," said Preston Horn.