BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The severe weather may have temporarily stopped the sounds at Musikfest Wednesday night, but it didn’t stop people from lining up outside the food tents.
The festival’s known for its wide variety of food.
The weather didn’t put a damper on our efforts to find some of the most authentic food offered at the festival.
Do you know what’s in a real Belgium waffle?
"A real Belgium waffle is actually not a waffle, it’s actually brioche that we caramelize in the shape of a waffle,” said Lucie Dunan, with Waffle De Lys.
That carmalized brioche is then topped with whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel. And if you want to make one just like it, you’ll have to hop on a plane to round up the toppings.
“All of the toppings we add is Belgium chocolate or French caramel or cookie butter from France. All really authentic toppings from France or Belgium,” Dunan said.
These definitely aren’t your mother's waffles, either. You won’t find butter or syrup on this menu list.
And while Mother Nature served up a round of severe weather Wednesday night, the ladies over at Aw Shucks kept steaming and seasoning their unique summertime staple.
"We’ve had storms here at Musikfest and people don’t move. They stay in line. A lot,” said Jennifer Emili with Aw Shucks.
Emili’s been serving up her corn on the cob at Musikfest for the past 21 years.
"We butter it. We put Aw Shucks spice on it and parmesan cheese. That’s our Aw Shucks style,” Emili said.
Good luck trying to replicate this one. The spice is a blend only a "corn star" is privy to.
"You don’t know the recipe and I won’t give it out, either,” Emili said.