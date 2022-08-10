BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Don't forget the name Bart Cooper.

You might not get the chance to physically meet him at Musikfest, but, if you're attending the festival, he's probably with you without you even knowing it and it’s all because of a poster.

“That poster and all the merchandise and everything is seen all over the festival and leading up to the festival,” says Lisa Harms, the senior director of visual arts education.

Cooper is this year's poster artist and is drawing in tons of attention.

“Very early in the pandemic, we were approached by Faces International letting us know that there was this artist that they had met at an exhibition out in Ohio, and the United Way had been working with him as well on some other initiatives,” says Harms.

Excited to take on the role, Lehigh Valley native Cooper explained he already had a vision in mind.

“He is the first African American artist that we've had, who's been able to design the poster for us, which is really exciting. And we've been working with him since the spring,” says Harms.

During his grand reveal to the creative team he said it was important to capture and feature actual patrons from the festival.

“We were so ecstatic when we actually saw the result. It was just beyond our wildest dreams,” says Harms.

Father/daughter duo Devon and Amelia Francis from Allentown can be seen in the artwork.

They say they are grateful to be a part of such an important staple to the community and beyond.

"It’s an amazing representation of a father and a daughter and I want everyone to know that Musikfest is for anybody. It doesn’t matter age, color, or what you believe in. Music in general brings everyone together and I love that we get to represent that," says Francis.