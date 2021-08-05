BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's not summertime in downtown Bethlehem without Musikfest.
The event of the year for the Lehigh Valley is kicking off with performances by Darius Rucker and several other big names.
They'll be shaking off the jitters of performing again, but they're not alone.
"Beyond nervous, me and my wife are beyond nervous," said Norman Matthews, with Dinky's Ice cream Parlor.
Lehigh Valley businesses like Dinky's have been chomping at the bit for this.
But don't let the name fool you. Matthews says Dinky's isn't so Dinky after all.
"This is our first big event. We've always done little birthday parties and little fairs here and there, but this is a big one for us," Matthews said.
The performers are bringing the tunes, and Ariana Morales and Myra Morales are bringing the sweets.
Find the pink tent with the tassles. Le Petite Macaron Shoppe has got your fix, with Musikfest in mind.
"You know, when you come to festivals of course you look for the savory, but then you always kind of want that little sweet bite. I think that really sets us apart. We're strictly sweets. We're going to have edible cookie dough, of course our Macarons, sugar cookies," said Ariana.
"Just seeing people. Seeing families together, people out here greeting people, and we just love it. It really is a community event and we're excited to be here," Myra said.