Musikfest shooting scene
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- On Saturday night, there was a shooting at Musikfest. As a precaution, the festival was shut down for the safety of the patrons.

The incident is under investigation by the Lehigh County Police Department.

The City of Bethlehem has authorized the festival to resume at noon today, as planned. Scheduling updates will be available via the Musikfest website or the Musikfest app.

Scroll down for comments if available