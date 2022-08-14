BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- On Saturday night, there was a shooting at Musikfest. As a precaution, the festival was shut down for the safety of the patrons.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the festival's north side.

The incident is under investigation by the Lehigh County Police Department.

The City of Bethlehem has authorized the festival to resume at noon today, as planned. Scheduling updates will be available via the Musikfest website or the Musikfest app.