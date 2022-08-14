BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The music plays again at Musikfest.

Bethlehem police authorized the festival to resume at noon Sunday after a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the festival's north side.

It happened around 10:45 p.m., and the event was shut down as a precaution. Authorities have not released details on what happened, but called it an "isolated incident."

Scheduling updates will be available via the Musikfest website or the Musikfest app.