BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There's a whole lot to sing and dance about with the return of Musikfest in the Lehigh Valley.
But it wasn't without its share of sound checks.
"Like any business, we have fixed costs. We've got debt service. We've got IT equipment. We've got fixed costs that we can avoid so all of those bills still had to be paid," said ArtsQuest President and CEO Kassie Hilgert.
The pandemic hit the pause button on the whole ordeal more than once. Last year's cancellation hurt.
"We lost over $20 million in revenue in 2020. In a regular year our budget for revenue is about $22 million," Hilgert said.
It was a mix of support from the community, sponsors, county executives, and the vaccine that helped them pull through.
"I think we're looking forward to really engaging with the public again," said Ariana Morales, who helps run the La Petit Macaron Shoppe.
The return breathes new life into small business.
"To be able to just come out here and with the community, having their support and to uplift the small businesses and there's nothing that brings people together like Musikfest," Morales said.
In mid-August, Musikfest will come to a close, but organizers hope the lights don't dim on the arts.
"This industry has been impacted so much by this pandemic. A lot of industries actually had banner years last year. Not the arts industry, so go find your favorite arts venue and support them," Hilgert said.