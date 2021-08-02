BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People are ready, and the main stage is almost set and ready to go for the 38th annual Musikfest in Bethlehem.
And this year, people are starving for it.
Last year's event was held virtually. This year, the ten-day festival will be just like how we all remember it: food, music, crowds. But it also includes some big changes.
For example, say goodbye to tickets. Guests can now purchase food, beer, and merchandise with credit and debit cards.
Visitors can also purchase reloadable cards with cash.
The festival's preview night will be held in the southside only on Thursday. It includes a nearly sold-out concert by Darius Rucker, plus free performances at the Levitt Pavilion lawn.
"It's great to have that as a kickoff, especially to get ourselves back in gear," said Curt Mosel, ArtsQuest's chief operating officer.
The 10-day festival will officially begin Friday, and will include headliners like Zedd, Sam Hunt, and Shinedown.