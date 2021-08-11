Musikfest_August_10th_2021_6.jpg

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest has temporarily suspended festival activities due to inclement weather, according to the festival's Twitter page.

Festival organizers are encouraging everyone to seek shelter in their vehicles or a permanent structure.

Organizers say they will notify everyone as soon as the threat has passed and the festival reopens via the Musikfest website and social media.

Musikfest also suspended activities for about an hour Tuesday as storms moved through the area.

