Mussel Polymers Inc. said its shellfish-inspired bonding substances can make items from golf clubs to aircraft stronger and lighter. Now, they are going for your teeth.

The Bethlehem-based company said its proprietary Poly(Catechol-Styrene) molecule can help relieve dental pain, also known as "dentin sensitivity." The PCS molecule "induces the mineralization of dentin (a layer of tooth material)" leading to deposits of calcium phosphate, which will help alleviate pain, Mussel Polymers said in a statement.

Mussel Polymers said the patented tooth sensitivity treatment is "expected to be longer lasting than currently used non-surgical treatments."

"MPI's materials represent a leap forward for dentistry, not only with a potential effective treatment for tooth sensitivity buy by also providing superior wet-bond dental adhesives," Chief Science Officer Eric Anderson said in the statement.

Mussel Polymers' name comes from the mussel, and the company's technology mimics the substance mussels use to attach themselves to wet surfaces.

The new treatment could help about 50 million Americans, Mussel Polymers Chief Executive Officer George Boyajian said in the statement.

Mussel Polymers said in the statement that it is conducting further experiments and "engaging with leading dental companies" to bring the technology to the market.

The company is based at the Benjamin Franklin Technology Center in Bethlehem, where small companies get support to grow and take products to market.