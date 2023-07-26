ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An International Festival is underway at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom.

The Grand Carnivale International Festival, a two-week extravaganza, started on Saturday and will run until Aug. 6. (excluding Tuesdays)

Dorney says guests will be transported to a world of art, food, and entertainment from around the globe.

This year, Grand Carnivale promises to be even more spectacular, showcasing the splendor and mystery of China, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Prepare to be captivated by the authentic food, mesmerizing music, vibrant dance, and awe-inspiring performances that will immerse you in the rich traditions of these incredible countries," says Dorney representatives.

Entry to Grand Carnivale is included in park admission. You can purchase add-ons.