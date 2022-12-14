BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Between February 2020 and May 2022, at least 300,000 public-school teachers and staff left the industry, due in large part to stress and anxiety.

The Bethlehem Area School District is mindful of this and now has an outlet for teachers, at least inside Marvine Elementary School. The calming music, soft decor and relaxing furniture are just steps away from the sometimes-chaotic school hallways and classrooms.

"How do you feel right now?" I asked third-grade teacher Shannon Miller, as she sat in a massage chair.

"Very relaxed," she said.

Miller uses the Mustang Mindfulness Room three to four days a week, taking a quick nap in one of three massage chairs.

"We need time to have down time, so we can do our jobs better. This room allows us that 15 minutes to recharge," she said.

With a $7,000 grant from St. Luke's, the school transformed a conference room into a mindfulness room for any and all staff to use. From cascading water, to the dim lights, Principal Julissa Jimenez says the goal is to reduce stress and find your zen.

"No phones in here, no computers, it's just meant to sit and listen," she said.

Finding that zen has been tough for fifth-grade teacher Kaylin Higbie. The past several years have been the most stressful of her and many other teachers' careers.

"The pandemic, picking up the pieces from that, it's been very hard to come back from that," she said.

Higbie, who helped design the room, says taking the time to mend your mind can be a career-saving move.

"To have those five to 10 minutes during the day to take a break and take care of ourselves makes us even more prepared to be with our students every day," she said.

Unplugging helps you re-connect.