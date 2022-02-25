ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "My mother was a legend and a legacy doing black people's hair," said Sherrawn Shannon.
Opening her shop on 5th and Union in the early 1970's that ran until the mid 1980's, Joan M. Shannon was Allentown's first female Black barber.
"She will tell you she's a barber not a beautician. She stuck to doing gentleman's hair," Sherrawn said.
That includes now 85-year-old auto shop owner Levi Roston. He first met Shannon after moving from Texas.
"Like in Texas it's all men's shops. I didn't know about women cutting hair," he said when he first heard of Shannon.
But Roston soon discovered Shannon was a cut above.
"She was good. Told her how you wanted it and she would do it that way. Nice lady, very nice," he said.
"So many people liked her, she even received a certificate from Mayor Daddona, congratulating her on opening her business," Sherrawn added.
Moving from Allentown to Chicago as a single mother of two young kids, Shannon was also in the first nursing class of what's now LCC. She got her barbers license while working as a nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital, which she did for 20 years.
"She'd work from 9-6 and then go to the hospital from 11-7," Sherrawn explained.
"When did she sleep?" I asked.
"She'd get a few hours in the house when she came home," Sherrawn said.
Sherrawn said she would at times call the shop and cry for her mother to come home. She says Joan would sometimes be cutting hair until 3 or 4 in the morning, but also said Sunday was her day off and she would take her and her brother and their friends to concerts or other events.
But the frantic pace paid the Central Catholic tuition for Sherrawn and her brother.
Shannon was also key in the naming of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and raised thousands in her This is Your Life Society charity.
She died in 2011 at the age of 76, leaving behind a layered legacy that the Lehigh Valley Heritage Center now plans on including in its Lehigh Valley Black African History project.
"To me she is a legend in Allentown, and I think her legacy needs to be known," Sherrawn said of her mom.