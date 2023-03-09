L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A New Jersey-based Jewish organization is seeking approval to use Camp Jubilee in Wescosville as a place of worship and summer camp.
Lower Macungie Township's March 28 zoning agenda includes the appeal of Camp Degel Hatorah Inc. of South Lakewood, New Jersey, to use 1312 Brookside Road as a place of worship and religious summer camp, along with family retreats.
That address is the site of Camp Jubilee, which was operated for years by the Northeast Hispanic Region Church of God. The property had been listed recently on real estate websites for $2.85 million.
Described as a "hidden gem," the 11-acre property has six multi-use buildings, three residential buildings on "park-like grounds with mature trees," according to a real estate ad. Camp Jubilee is within 3 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 78, and "has been a religious camp/meeting facility for more than 30 years."
Potential uses for the site, which is zoned suburban, include group care, public or private school, along with bed and breakfast.
The area around the camp was once semi-rural but has become more residential over the years.
Lower Macungie's Zoning Hearing Board will hear the Degel Hatorah appeal during a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. The organization seeks to continue the site as a non-conforming use under the zoning code.