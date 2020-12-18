BETHLEHEM, Pa. | After failing to steal a Bethlehem public works truck, a New York man allegedly grabbed the next truck he could find and led police on a high-speed, bi-county chase.
Brandon Jourdain, of Queens, N.Y., faces theft and reckless endangerment charges following the incident that began at a Stefko Boulevard garage and ended when the stolen truck became stuck in a Bucks County field. District Judge Patricia Broscius arraigned the 19-year-old on more than a dozen charges Friday morning, setting bail at $25,000.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to a city public works garage in the 500 block of Stefko Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday for a stolen vehicle report. The victim reported that he was warming up his pickup truck outside the building, when someone stole it, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said surveillance video from the building showed a man wearing a gray sweatshirt and red sweatpants hop into a city work truck and drive away, according to court records. He only made it across the parking lot before the truck died. That’s when the culprit, later identified as Jourdain, hopped out, found the running pickup truck and took off, police said.
Police found the stolen truck near Third and Pierce streets and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Jourdain allegedly sped away and was spotted by another officer driving east on Daly Avenue.
Jourdain allegedly ignored red lights on Route 412 at Emery Street and Commerce Center Boulevard before turning off the headlights. The pursuit continued along Route 412, and police allege Jourdain ignored a stop sign at Old Bethlehem Pike, hit more than 100 mph in a 45-mph zone and crossed into the oncoming lane several times.
Authorities said the chase ended at Pullen Station Road and Route 212 in Richland Township, when the stolen pickup appeared to have gotten stuck in a field. Jourdain allegedly ran into the woods, where he was taken into custody.
Police said he was wearing the same clothing at the man seen in the surveillance video, and officers allegedly found a marijuana grinder and pot residue in his backpack.
Jourdain now faces two counts each of theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, single counts of fleeing or eluding, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia and four summary traffic offenses.
The judge allowed for a 10 percent cash option, if approved by pre-trial services. It was approved, and Jourdain was released from custody after a Bethlehem resident posted $2,500 cash bail on his behalf. The relationship to Jourdain was not clear. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Jan. 4.