ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown chapter of the NAACP, in a letter to city Mayor Matt Tuerk dated July 15, says that multiple incidents of racism and discrimination have taken place against city employees.

In the letter, the organization says Tuerk and some of his staff members have allowed white employees to intimidate their Black and brown colleagues. The NAACP says it is alleged that Tuerk and his management seemed to back the discriminatory behavior.

A city spokesperson tells 69 News the city had not seen the letter before Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the city is looking over the letter and will release a statement in response to the NAACP letter at a later time.

The NAACP Allentown Branch said it received a concerning number of complaints from Black and brown employees regarding racism and discrimination in the workplaces within Allentown.

It was reported that some white police officers have threatened to shoot their Black colleagues and use racial slurs against them, according to the NAACP letter.

It was also reported that some white office supervisors and managers have verbally attacked their Black and brown colleagues, undermining their abilities and qualifications, the organization said in its letter to the mayor.

The letter says white managers rule out Black and brown employees during promotions, cutting them off from all company decisions.

It has been reported that some white officers were allowed to sit next to each other and cheat on exams, allegedly with the knowledge and permission of Clarissa Werley, the city's recruitment manager, according to the letter.

"This behavior, if true, is unacceptable and causes racial disparity in promotions, preventing Black and Brown individuals from being promoted fairly," the NAACP said in its letter.

The NAACP says it has received complaints that white employees have been allowed to come to work casually while employees of color have been held to a different standard.

"Additionally, we have statements that alleged management permits white employees to mock their colleagues of color's sexual preferences and identities," the NAACP said.

The organization says it has been reported that Black and brown employees are expected to perform tasks without proper training, while white employees are trained.

The NAACP said it has verification that the recruitment management has deliberately neglected to post job positions on the city's website, giving them only to white employees.

It's alleged that one of the mayor's employees was terminated after speaking up against racism, according to the letter. The person reported a colleague's relative for making racial slurs, and as a result, they were fired, according to the NAACP letter.

The NAACP says it has also been reported that the department violates the Personnel Policy Manual of the City of Allentown. According to section XVII of the manual, under employee conduct and work rules, page 45, employees in a personal relationship cannot work directly for or supervise the employee with whom they are involved, the NAACP said in its letter.

Black and Latino employees are underrepresented in the city, the NAACP said.

In its letter, the NAACP said a former employee of color came forward with allegations of age discrimination, sexual harassment, and mistreatment by their supervisors.

They stated that their ex-supervisor, Maria Quigney, sexually harassed and belittled them, the NAACP said in its letter.

Other supervisors, Vicky Kistler, and Mark Hartney, allegedly constantly talked down to them and failed to provide adequate training for their position, according to the letter. They also reported that their coworkers were instructed not to assist them with any tasks related to their job, according to the letter.

"As a result of these experiences, they allegedly suffered severe emotional and psychological distress that has made it difficult for them to find other employment. It was reported that these traumatic events had left them feeling useless to any organization," the NAACP said.

In its letter, the NAACP said an officer of color has been facing discriminatory treatment in the workplace following a mistake made two years ago, for which they have already been reprimanded.

It is alleged that despite the officer's efforts to improve, the officer is still being subjected to belittlement and ostracization, and their mistake is being used as a public display by sitting at a desk for their wrongdoing, the NAACP said in its letter.

"Even more alarming is the apparent double standard being applied, as alleged white officers who have committed more severe offenses have seemingly faced no consequences for their actions," according to the organization's letter to the mayor.

The NAACP also says a city employee, a woman of color, has faced racism, harassment, and ostracization from her white colleagues. The treatment has resulted in her taking medical leave due to severe emotional and mental distress, the NAACP said in its letter.

When she returned, "instead of being welcomed back and supported, she was stripped of her office and placed in a corner, facing the wall, while a white colleague took over her rightful space," according to the NAACP's letter to the mayor.

"We want you to take decisive action to rectify what these employees feel are injustice and ensure that no one else has to endure such treatment," the NAACP said in its letter to the mayor.

The organization said in its July 15 letter it would like the mayor to implement additional training and education programs to promote diversity and inclusion within the mayor's organization within 60 days.

"Please do so to avoid further actions being taken by the NAACP," the organization said in its letter.

"Let us work together to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all."