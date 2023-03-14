BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This March, as we celebrate Women's History Month, we're taking a look at some of the women who have made an impact in our area. Esther Lee is one of those women, fighting for decades for what she believes is right.

Born in 1933 in Bethlehem, Lee learned quickly in life that not everyone is treated the same. The great-granddaughter of a slave, she remembers being the only Black person in her first-grade class.

Lee remembers always feeling different: "They had the May pole dance and colored children were not about to get into May pole. That was the one place they were not welcome. That always stuck in my head, that was the beginning of my discrimination."

Discrimination became even more apparent once she graduated high school.

She told 69 News, "So when you graduate and go out in the world, you find that there is no job for you."

She says being a Black woman, she felt she only had one of two options, domestic work or work in the factory. She wanted nothing to do with either. She decided to forge her own path. After being turned down by numerous employers, she found work in a dry cleaners, where she worked for 11 years.

Lee would marry in 1956 and start a family, and she says it was then that her advocacy and her fight to stand up against what she felt was wrong began. Education equality became her passion and in 1971 she became the first African-American woman to be voted onto the Bethlehem School Board.

She says, "I worked for the benefit of children, so anything that I saw that wasn't working for their good, I confronted."

And confront she did, still to this day fighting to make sure every single child gets a fair, equal education.

Despite her school board success, there was one seat she couldn't win. Lee ran for Bethlehem City Council six times unsuccessfully.

Lee believes, "They weren't going to put a black in that seat." But there is one seat she's now held for years. To this day Esther Lee is the President of the NAACP of Bethlehem. As of now she has no plans to step down.

She says, "I'm happy with what I've done and continuing to do."

She knows at some point she will need to pass the torch. But, no one will ever really be able to fill her shoes.

Her answer when asked what advice she has for those wanting to follow in her footsteps? She says, "I think they're going to have to be strong, because I am and I don't give one ounce and I have to be strong and firm."