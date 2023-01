EASTON, Pa. - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday, the Easton branch of the NAACP is hosting an essay contest.

The "Everyday Heroes" contest will be at Paxinosa School on Northampton Street at 5 p.m. Saturday night.

On Sunday, the Easton branch will host it's first NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet.

That will be at Marquis Hall at Lafayette College from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday night.