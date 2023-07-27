ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Board of School Directors voted 7-2 to demote an unnamed employee Thursday night.
Sources say the unnamed employee is Cheryl Clark, principal at William Allen High School. There was also an item on the agenda recommending a promotion to assistant principal at a salary of $105,000 per year.
Before the vote happened, though, a person with the NAACP questioned why it was happening.
"We would like to know why she is being demoted to make sure this matter has been reviewed properly," said Karen Ocasio, political chair of the NAACP Allentown.
Board members initially voted to table the item and remove it from the agenda, but the vote did not pass. Following this action, the measure passed 7-2.
The vote came late into the night. The school board meeting only started just before 9 p.m., after several staff presentations, including reports on a $20 million investment in curriculum, bullying and vaping.
Clark was placed on administrative leave on April 5 from her position as principal after eight months on the job.
According to a letter to parents from Allentown School District Superintendent Carol Birks, "climate, culture, and leadership challenges" at the school were cited without any further explanation, except noting the district's decision to place Clark on leave.
Now, according to an anonymous source, she will remain on the payroll but as assistant principal.
A demotion to assistant principal becomes effective July 31, according to the agenda item.
This all comes after a change.org petition with 6,000 signatures that called for Clark's removal.
That petition came to light only three weeks after Clark was appointed to the position.
Early in the night, a staff member sitting in the crowd did not address the demotion explicitly but referenced other vacancies within the district that she said she is concerned about.
"I can only assume that some of these administrators are leaving might be because they're wearing many hats, filling in for unfilled, security, and checking out those open positions online, there are 66 paraprofessional positions that need to be filled," commented Diane Holloway. "This is really scary for the safety of our students."
"Did we jump the gun in demoting Ms. Clark?" questioned Ocasio.
Because it's a personnel matter, school board members declined to comment on the matter.
A spokesperson for the district said officials could not comment for that reason either.
Back-to-school events
In other news, Birks reported that a back-to-school bash will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Cedar Beach Park. Food trucks will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., said Birks.
Also, a kickoff to the school's convocation will be held on Aug. 21 and will feature entertainment, staff and students.
"We're going to have an amazing time," Birks said.
Vape detectors
Chief of Operations Diana Mitchell presented an ask to the board for vape detectors. For a cost of $213,000, the district will tackle vaping on campus.
"We are obligated to take extra steps to protect our students," said Mitchell.
The spend was approved as part of the finance report.