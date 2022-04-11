U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The NAACP is addressing what it calls "racial activities" at a Lehigh Valley middle school.
The Bethlehem NAACP announced a news conference for Monday afternoon at Southern Lehigh Middle School in Upper Saucon Township.
The NAACP will be joined by parents from the school to address "the racial activities of students and the non-responsive actions of the administration," according to a statement from Esther Lee, president of the Bethlehem NAACP.
The statement did not provide further details.
Southern Lehigh Superintendent Mike Mahon told 69 News, “the NAACP hasn’t been in contact with Southern Lehigh School District.” He declined to comment further.