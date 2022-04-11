Southern Lehigh School District Spartans generic

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The NAACP is addressing what it calls "racial activities" at a Lehigh Valley middle school.

The Bethlehem NAACP announced a news conference for Monday afternoon at Southern Lehigh Middle School in Upper Saucon Township.

The NAACP will be joined by parents from the school to address "the racial activities of students and the non-responsive actions of the administration," according to a statement from Esther Lee, president of the Bethlehem NAACP.

The statement did not provide further details.

Southern Lehigh Superintendent Mike Mahon told 69 News, “the NAACP hasn’t been in contact with Southern Lehigh School District.” He declined to comment further.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.