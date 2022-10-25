ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some community members are speaking out about the Allentown School District's vote to fire its superintendent.

NAACP Allentown is planning a public demonstration for Wednesday to protest the release of John Stanford.

Members from the Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton NAACP branches will gather at Fifth and Hamilton streets at 8 a.m., according to a news release.

The group says it wants to call attention to the "lack of transparency" surrounding the school board's vote.

The board has not given a reason for parting ways with Stanford since voting 6-3 in favor of the separation and release agreement.

The NAACP also says ousting Stanford less than a year into his 5-year contract will negatively affect the district.

Before Thursday's vote, the three directors opposed to the separation agreement made stirring comments about Stanford's departure. They insinuated there was more than meets the eye to the resignation and the district's general state of affairs.

The board said in a statement Friday the decision for Stanford to leave was "mutual," and there was "no professional misconduct."

The meeting was emotional, with parents, students and some board members saying they are tired of the turnover rate for superintendents.

Stanford became the fourth superintendent in 2021 alone, including interim and acting positions, and the sixth since 2011.

His resignation date is effective Friday, Oct. 28