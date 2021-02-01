BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Work to restore the Nancy Run tributary could soon be a reality.
On Monday, the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting the Nancy Run Tributary Restoration Project. Nancy Run is a tributary, or creek, of the Lehigh River in Northampton County.
"We've been working with the wildlands for a while and now we're trying to correct these repairing buffers and stop all the degrading out there," said Commissioner Michael Hudak.
According to officials, the project will "restore a degraded tributary to Nancy Run that has become severely degraded due to streambank erosion, excess stormwater flows, and the lack of a riparian buffer."
The township will also provide $57,600 in matching funds toward the project. The funds will be used for construction materials, permits and design, among other things.
In 2019, the township was awarded $57,600 in "Growing Greener" grant funds for the restoration from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The project, for which the township is partnering with the Wildlands Conservancy, will stabilize and grade the eroding streambank, and reconstruct a 90-degree turn in the stream channel to improve flow, according to a 2019 statement from the DEP.
In other business, discussion on potential stormwater fees for the municipality was also presented during the virtual meeting. Bruce Hulshizer of Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc., provided several options for either a flat- or tiered-rate charge. No official decision has been made by commissioners on the matter.