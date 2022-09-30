NASA awards helium to Air Products and two competing industrial-gas companies
NASA has awarded Air Products & Chemicals Inc. a contract to supply helium, a gas the agency uses to support the International Space Station and additional otherworldly adventures.
Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products and two other companies, Messer LLC of Bridgewater, New Jersey, and Linde Inc. of Danbury, Connecticut, were chosen as suppliers. The contract has no set delivery amount, but for two years plus an option period, the total price is estimated at $149 million. The deal takes effect Oct. 1, NASA said in a statement.
NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, plans to purchase helium in liquid and gas form. The total could reach 14 million liters of liquid helium and 87.7 million standard cubic feet in gaseous form.
In addition to the International Space Station, NASA uses helium for its Space Launch System and programs that support Artemis, the agency's moon missions. Helium is an inert gas that can be used to purge hydrogen system, provide pressure for fluid systems, cool materials. It can also be used in welding.
Helium is used at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California; Kennedy Space Center in Florida; Johnson Space Center in Texas, the White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico and at other NASA locations.
