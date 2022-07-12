A new era of astronomy has begun as NASA released a new batch of images and data from its new powerful space telescope.
The images from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope are providing a firsthand look at some of the biggest mysteries in space.
NASA says that essentially every image released, both present and those that come in the future, will give humanity a view of space that we've never seen before.
"I am thrilled and I am relieved, because when you start something this big, there's a possibility it might not work," said John Mather, senior project scientist on the James Webb Space Telescope. "But it did work, and we are so proud."
The project started in 1995, when NASA asked a group of scientists if they could work on a telescope to help solve some of the big space and galaxy questions.
Now, they call the James Webb Space Telescope the closest version of a time machine.
"That photo from (Monday) was from about 4.3 billion years ago, or away. And it was a specifically galaxy cluster," said Todd Sullivan, NASA solar system ambassador in the Lehigh Valley. "We knew it was there, but we've never seen it in such clarity."
NASA released the first image Monday, creating Webb's first deep field view of incredibly old and distant, faint galaxies.
It's composed of further images taken at different wavelengths of light over the course of 12.5 hours. The deepest fields took weeks to capture.
"If one thing went wrong...the whole thing was done for. The whole project, the launch, everything was for nothing," Sullivan said.
The remaining images made their debut Tuesday, showing five celestial objects. There was Stephan's Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies, and the Southern Ring Mebula, showing details previously hidden from astronomers, bringing the nebula's second star into full view.
Local organizations like the Lehigh Valley Amateur Astronomical Society say research to this degree filters back to the local community.
"There are members who pursue...different topics that is exciting to them, that they will be able pursue even more and engage in their passions," said Eric Loch, spokesperson for LVAAS.
One of the missions of the telescope is to study other solar systems, experts said.
The James Webb may be one of the best chances this generation has at finding the next Earth. It has the ability to look at atmospheric compositions of planets around other stars.
It's uncertain what the future holds for the telescope, though researchers will continue to search and develop images to help better understand how the modern universe came to be.