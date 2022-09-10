LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- Dozens of teddy bears were delivered to pediatric patients at Lehigh Valley Health Network Reilly Children's Hospital.
It was in celebration of National Teddy Bear Day.
The bears are part of The NASCAR Foundation's "Speedy Bear Brigade."
It's a program designed to bring comfort to pediatrics patients during their hospital stays.
The program is now in its sixth year.
This year's program efforts mark the biggest to date, with nearly 70 participating hospitals.
Officials say a grand total of more than 8,000 bears will be delivered by the end of the year.