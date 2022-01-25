NAZARETH, Pa. – By a 6-3 vote, the Nazareth Area School Board on Tuesday night amended the district's health and safety plan to make face masks optional and to end contract tracing and its vaccine requirement.
Specifically, the district says face coverings are "recommended and encouraged," but they will no longer be required of staff, students, visitors and volunteers in all buildings, effective Wednesday, Jan. 26. Masks will be required on public transportation, which includes school buses, as part of a federal order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The district will also discontinue contact tracing and communicating to individuals who might be considered close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases.
In addition, visitors and volunteers will no longer be asked to show proof of vaccination when entering district buildings.
People supporting and dismissing the COVID-19 mitigation measures spoke to the board at length, but a majority of the people who attended the meeting in person or over Zoom called for ending the requirements and other changes.
Their wishes were backed by school board member Wayne Simpson, who said the changes still allow the choice to wear masks and receive vaccinations.
Voting against Simpson's motion were school board members Joseph Vasko, Adam McGlynn and Kenneth Butz Jr.
"I don't want to take choices away," Simpson said, adding that he was motivated to seek the change by the opinions he has heard in the community.
Echoing many of the people who addressed the board and shared his stance during the meeting, Simpson said the district's COVID mitigation measures have gone "round and round" and that it's time to get back to educating children and "not being the police of our kids."
Simpson's initial motion also sought to end quarantining for those testing positive. However, he amended it after Superintendent Dennis Riker advised that the board should more fully discuss the ramifications of ending the requirement.
The board will receive public comments on the health and safety plan until Jan. 31, discuss them in executive session later next week and continue its discussions at its meeting in two weeks. Riker said the quarantine issue should be the board's priority.
Riker told board President Gregory Leh that the plan was in the board's hands. He also expressed fatigue with responding to email from the public. He said he planned to start deleting those emails from now on.
Despite the strong responses from the public after each of the board's previous votes on how to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus, board member Kathryn Roberts noted that Nazareth area residents have maintained civility and avoided the chaos documented on YouTube videos at other school board meetings during the pandemic.
However, she asked the public to avoid "the nastiness" directed at school board members and the superintendent after board meetings.