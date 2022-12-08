NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District hosted a hearing on a proposed elementary school project Thursday night at the Northampton Area Middle School cafeteria.
The hearing, officially known as Act 34, is required by law. The $73.4 million, 113,238-square-foot project is slated for Route 329 and Seemsville Road. An administrative building of 36,172 square feet is involved also. The project's architect is KCBA Architects, and the engineer is D'Huy Engineering.
Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik said the project provides the district flexibility with the elementary schools to address potential new home growth.
Franklin and Moore elementary schools, the Washington technology building, along with the administration building, are considered candidates for replacement.
The plan to build a new elementary school will result in the closing of Franklin Elementary School and the Washington building, along with the current administration building. Sections of Moore Elementary will remain open for community and district use. Specifically, what will happen with the building is yet to be determined.
The plan will leave NASD with four elementary schools: George Wolf, Lehigh, Siegfried and the new Route 329 facility.
"You have aging facilities and the potential for growth," Kovalchik said Thursday night. "...It's (growth) not going to happen tomorrow. But in five to 10 years, you will see it."
NASD considered five options for the new project, Kovalchik said. One aspect which made the selected option more appealing was that infrastructure improvements to the Route 329 corridor provide savings to the district.
"The district is no longer on the hook," Kovalchik said.
NASD will fund the project with three general obligation bond issues. The strategy is predicated on dropping off old debt service to minimize millage impact. NASD noted Thursday night it does not at this time anticipate state reimbursement.
The expected millage impact to property owners is 1.89 mills.
In addition, NASD's financial plan does not include capital from potential sales of closed facilities, Kovalchik said.
The new project is expected to be bid in spring 2023, construction starting a few months later in summer. The building is expected to be complete in June 2025.
"This project will attract a lot of bids," said Arif Fazil, D'Huy Engineering president.
Thursday night's meeting was rescheduled from Nov. 10 due to a PIAA 6A semifinal playoff game between the Konkrete Kids and Parkland scheduled also for that night at Al Erdosy Stadium. The football game was moved from Nov. 11 to Nov. 10 due to weather forecasts, thus creating the scheduling conflict and subsequent meeting postponement.