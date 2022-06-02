A threat against Northampton High School that the superintendent said originated from another country has the district stepping up security at Friday night's graduation ceremony as a precaution.
A video message from Northampton Area School District Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik says someone called state police and threatened to "shoot up" state police in the area, then mentioned Northampton High School.
Police were able to track the caller's location.
"This individual is outside the country. They were able to track this person and inform me this person is outside of the country," Kovalchik said.
He added that there would be increased police presence at Friday night's graduation ceremony: "We always try to take the extra steps here in the school district to be as safe as possible."
Thursday was the last day of school in Northampton.
Police say their stepped up presence is out of an abundance of caution, and everyone who planned to attend the ceremony should come.
State Police say the suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued.
Police did not say which country the threat originated from.