FORKS TWP., Pa. - Braden Airpark in Northampton County looked more like a military base Friday as dozens of service members turned out for a training session.
It involved members of the Charlie Company 109th Unit Infantry Battalion, who are stationed at a National Guard facility just up the road in Forks Township.
They quickly loaded into a helicopter and flew off.
"The Charlie Company just moved into our building. They're a new unit into the area and they're light infantry. That means they're not attached to vehicles or anything like that. So anytime they need to go out on a mission or go for training or anything like that, it's always conducted with air support. So it works out perfect we have Braden Airpark right in our backyard," said Sgt. Steven Guzzo.
The helicopter flew to the East Stroudsburg area, where the training exercise continued.