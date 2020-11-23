Tennessee-based logistics company Forward Air says it's growing, and it's doing it right here in Bethlehem.
Chairman and CEO Tom Schmitt says the company handles large and highly sensitive items -not your traditional Amazon packages.
Since the pandemic, the company has been moving a lot of medical supplies. Most of it is air freight, and they say the Lehigh Valley just makes sense.
"When you look at population concentration and you want to actually have a heavy distribution point, you end up in Pennsylvania," Schmitt said.
The 38,000 square foot facility is right off the I-78 interchange.
"40 percent of the population of America is within an hour drive to the Lehigh Valley," said Don Cunningham, president and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
Cunningham says he's happy to see new jobs coming during this time.
"We're creating jobs where the minimum wage starts well over $15, $16 an hour for non-skilled workers," he said.
The company expects to start with only about 10 employees and a handful of trucks, but that will soon change.
"I do expect us to grow in that area significantly," Schmitt said.
The company expects to be officially up and running in early 2021.