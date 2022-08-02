EASTON, Pa. - Tuesday was National Night Out and plenty of police departments across the region took time to meet and mingle with members of the community. The events aim to help cops and communities build stronger bonds.

In Easton, families gathered at Pioneer Park for face painting, basketball, a movie and of course, to hang with Easton police officers.

"The National Night Out events are mainly geared towards the younger generation, younger people. So it gives them an opportunity to come out meet with us see that we're normal people, create a bond between them and us," said Capt. Salvatore Crisafulli with the Easton Police Department.

"I think we need more community events like that so we can get together and listen to each other," said Easton City Councilperson Taiba Sultana.

Similar scenes played out across county lines. In Bethlehem Township, kids got to participate in a K9 demonstration and in Hanover Township, the fire department got in on the fun.

From fire trucks to food trucks, Grange Park in Upper Macungie was bustling with vendors, a car show, and dunk contests.

"It is a celebration of the relationship that our police department with our community, our residential community and our business community," said Lt. Peter Nickischer with the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.

Nickischer says the turnout and support is greatly appreciated and his officers love being able to mingle with the people they serve.

"We want to be accessible to the residents, we want people to be able to come up and talk to us, ask us a question, or a concern, well that's great what can I do to help you and luckily our officers have that attitude."

And that same sentiment was echoed in Pottstown, Lehighton, Salisbury Township, South Whitehall and beyond.