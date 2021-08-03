UPER MACUNGIE, Pa. - Music, food, games, and face painting. It's not a carnival, it's a free community event hosted by law enforcement.
National Night Out celebrations rocked across the country and here locally, including in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Upper Macungie, and Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
The event was a "chance for us to go out and talk to people in a more laid back, relaxed environment," said Capt. David Beitler of the Easton Police Department.
"We have the police answering all the questions from our public, showing their presence," said Phillipsburg, New Jersey Mayor Todd Tersigni.
"I truly believe it's important for the community to get the residents together with our fabulous police department and bridge any divisions," said Lee Clark, of Phillipsburg.
And this year was even more special.
"Unfortunately, last year with COVID we couldn't have it, but, we're back here strong," Tersigni said.
Despite the pandemic, turnout was very strong at all the locations we stopped by, as everyone enjoyed a great night out with those who serve and protect them.