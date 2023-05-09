The federal government is taking an interest in little Upper Mount Bethel Township (population 6,700), but not to try to stop the River Pointe Logistics development.

The National Park Service and UMBT plan to hold talks about Lou Pektor's industrial development along the Delaware River, just not about whether Pektor can move ahead with the project.

"We don't have jurisdiction and we certainly don't want to do stop the project in any way," John Harlan Warren, a communications specialist with the Park Service, said Tuesday.

The service's interest lies in the "viewshed" from federal open space along the river. The term viewshed, as Warren said, means "you can see it from there."

The Park Service has land on both sides of the Delaware River near RPL. The federal land includes the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, the Appalachian Trail and the Lower Delaware Wild and Scenic River.

"It's going to be very large and it's right on the river, which means our visitors will be able to see it," Warren said, explaining the NPS's interest in River Pointe.

RPL has been in the works for years, and for just as long, a dogged band of opponents has opposed, contending it will bring traffic, warehouses, noise and pollution to their rural community.

The opposition keeps running into the same problem: Pektor owns the land and the property is zoned for industrial development. Some of it is "brownfield," or formerly used for industry, and some is open space, but it is zoned for industry.

Pektor declined to comment Tuesday, on the grounds that the issue is between the Park Service and the township.

Pektor has not announced any tenants yet, but he has said the land near Route 80 and New York-area markets is too valuable for just warehouses. His goal, he contends, is to bring in manufacturers, such as food companies.

Warren said the Park Service wants to provide advice that can help RPL be a better development.

"We have expertise in some matters that could help this project become even more successful," he said. "We would like to contribute that expertise."

He reiterated: "We have no intention of stopping this. We only have the intention of making this even more successful with perhaps a lighter environmental footprint."

Township Manager Ed Nelson said meetings will be set up, but they will be administrative, not public. Nelson is a supporter of RPL, saying the township needs a tax base. More than 80% of UMBT land is protected from full taxation because it is open space, preserved farmland or otherwise shielded from property tax. UMBT covers 44 square miles. The RPL land covers just 3% of the township's 28,000 acres.

"They just want to be part of the conversation," Nelson said of the Park Service. Nelson said he has tried to contact the NPS before, about cleaning up the river when the COVID-19 pandemic increased use of the Delaware.

Nelson said the NPS land does not extend to Portland or Upper Mount Bethel, and that the service has not tried to involve itself in local matters. In Pennsylvania, land-use decisions are decided by municipalities.

Now that the federal government is interested, Nelson suggested another task.

"Maybe they can fix the road," he said, noting the closing of Route 611 because of fallen rocks.