BUSHKILL, Pa.- The National Park Service reminds all boaters and paddlers that due to high water over the next several days, wearing a properly fitted and fastened, United States Coast Guard-approved life jacket is required at all times while on the Delaware River, according to a news release from the NPS.

Swimming is also prohibited at park beaches due to hazardous conditions, the NPS said.

“Mandatory wear” regulations are in effect in the park anytime the river level at the Montague, NJ, gauge reads 8’ or higher; the NPS closes the river corridor and all access points when the river level reaches 15’, according to the news release.

Rises in river levels bring swifter and stronger currents, reduced visibility, colder water temperatures, increased sediment and debris, and other hazards, the NPS said.

At 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the Delaware River was at just under 8’ at the Montague gauge, the NPS said.

The NPS says it is expected to rise an additional 4’ cresting around 8 a.m. on Saturday, at just under 12’. It is expected to remain above 8’ through the weekend, according to the news release.

Normal river levels for this time of year are between 5-6’.

According to Acting Chief Ranger Todd Roessner, “wearing a lifejacket anytime one is on or near the river is the most important thing people can do to keep themselves safe. It is even more important when the river is high, cold, and swift like it will be over the next few days.”

​​​​​​​River levels can be monitored at National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

For more information on Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area call the information desk at 570-426-2452; visit the NPS website; or follow the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on Facebook.