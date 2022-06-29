FORKS TWP., Pa. - National Storage Affiliates Trust has acquired two Forks Township storage facilities for $14.7 million, as big national companies continue to go after Lehigh Valley real estate.
National Storage, known as NSA, purchased the Moove In Self Storage facility at 1350 Uhler Road for $11.76 million, and the Moove In down the road at 3221 Sullivan Trail for $2.94 million, according to Northampton County records.
The two self-storage operations are not far from commercial development in the township and a proposed 400-plus-unit apartment complex.
Colorado-based NSA joins other titans in their fields, such as warehouse giant Prologis Inc. and commercial real estate company CBRE Group Inc. in finding opportunities in the region.
Prologis operates millions of square feet of warehouse space locally and has been chosen by Air Products and Chemicals Inc. to develop part its former headquarters into three warehouses. CBRE is the company behind the conversion of the Dutch Springs aqua park in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships into warehouses, while preserving the quarry lake for divers under the local ownership of Ken Kraft and Jim Folk.
CBRE's Trammell Crow division is handling the Dutch Springs development.
National Storage is also a leader in its field. The Colorado-based Real Estate Investment Trust, as of March 31, held ownership interests in 1,061 self-storage properties in 42 states and Puerto Rico, totaling 68.4 million rentable square feet, according to a press release.
The company says on its website that self-storage is a "recession-resilient" asset that has outperformed other Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) properties in the long run. REITs often invest in specific kinds of property, such as offices, apartments, warehouses, retail space or medical facilities.
69 News has contacted National Storage for comment.
National Storage shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NSA. Around noon Wednesday, they traded at $50.35. In the last 52 weeks, NSA shares have traded as high as $70.04 and as low as $45.13.
The market capitalization of the company (total shares outstanding times current price) is $6.48 billion.