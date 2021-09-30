ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "Where is the Christmas city?" I asked.
"Bethlehem," responded Karen Dean and her Mom Jean Schreffler.
From its decorations and festivities of Main Street to Christkindlmarkt, the Christmas spirit is alive and well each December in Bethlehem. Founded on Christmas Eve, it's known as the Christmas City, highlighted by Historic Bethlehem Museum and Sites.
"We start planning Christmas as soon as Christmas ends the previous year," Director of Collections and Programming Lindsey Jancay said.
However, the city was dealt a lump of publicity coal by travel site Expedia, as it named Allentown the country's number 2 trending Christmas destination this year.
"You had to be a little surprised," I said.
"A little surprised," said Tom Williams, Allentown's Deputy Director for Community and Economic Development.
"We are thrilled to be on the map in relation to being a trending community," he added.
Williams says its Lights in the Parkway is expanded for its 25th year, and there's a new Christmas Village. Those, however, didn't play into the ranking.
Expedia says it's based on lodging inquiries, and because Allentown has more options than Bethlehem.
Bethlehem is putting up decorations at Payrow Plaza Thursday. This year there will be more lights on the South Side and the tree lighting is a week early this year.
Travel expert and head of Bethlehem-based VIP Vacations Jennifer Doncsecz says the city's reputation speaks for itself.
"I remember when I didn't live in Bethlehem and I used to drive there just to get our Christmas cards stamped by the Bethlehem post office," she said.
As for Historic Bethlehem, which has its own new Christmas attractions this year, including a horse-drawn trolley, Christmas in the Quarter, and more options at the Sun Inn, Allentown's distinction is a gift for all.
"There is plenty of Christmas spirit to go around and we welcome that as being part of the Lehigh Valley that brings people here," Jancay said.
For more on Historic Bethlehem you can head to its website. For more on Allentown head to the city website.