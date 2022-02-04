The first Friday of each February is "National Wear Red Day."
It's all part of a yearly campaign by the American Heart Association to help raise awareness about heart disease and stroke.
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States? It takes the lives of one in every three females, and the American Heart Association is determined to get that number down.
Survivors like Regina Welkie have made it their mission to raise awareness.
"I got involved with the American Heart Association, really looking for an outlet to be involved with advocacy and awareness after my diagnosis of a heart condition," Welkie said.
Welkie was a healthy, athletic 34-year-old when she learned she had ARVC, a genetic condition in which normal heart muscle is replaced by scar tissue.
"The symptoms just kept getting worse to the point where I was having chest pounding and near fainting spells while exercising," Welkie said. "I was terrified."
Welkie had three cardiac ablations and was even placed in cardiac rehab, allowing her to continue being the strong, advocate of the American Heart Association today.
Our own Melanie Falcon was diagnosed with a bicuspid aortic valve in 2012 and had to be rushed into emergency surgery to fix it. In 2019 she announced on-air that she would be undergoing a second heart surgery to replace the valve.
Today, she is a two-time open heart surgery survivor and a huge advocate for heart health.