LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado touched down in Lehigh County during Thursday night's storms.
NWS officials said on Sunday a tornado touched down between Kunkels Mill Road and Red Road in Lynn Township at 4:06 p.m. on July 29.
According to officials, the tornado remained on the ground for 1.6 miles, crossing Rhoads Road, snapping and uprooting trees and causing minor roofing damage in the area.
Officials said the tornado reached its strongest point as it approached New Smithville Road in Weisenberg Township.
Winds were estimated to reach 90 miles per hour. The tornado was classified as an EF1.
Officials said the tornado dissipated in a field prior to reaching Loch Valley Road in Weisenberg Township.
This is the second tornado confirmed in Lehigh County as a result of the July 29th storms.
The National Weather Service previously reported an EF0 tornado with peak winds estimated at 85 miles per hour in Slatington.
Bucks County saw three tornadoes during the storms, the strongest of which caused extensive damage in Bensalem Township.
In total, nine tornadoes were confirmed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey from the Thursday night storms.
Crews continue to investigate the damage.