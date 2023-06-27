On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) will survey some areas that were damaged by strong thunderstorms across the area Monday night.

The NWS said it plans to send crews to survey damage and flooding around the Martins Creek area of Lower Mt. Bethel Twp. in Northampton County. Crews will also survey near Flemington in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

This announcement comes after both counties received intense rainfall on Monday and remained under a flood watch until 3 a.m. Tuesday. More storms are forecasted for later on Tuesday, though they are not expected to be as strong as Monday's storms.