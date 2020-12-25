WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - If you need a new appliance you may be in a for a rude awakening. There's an appliance shortage.

Todd George is a manager at Kleckner & Sons in Whitehall. He says the supply coming from China is severely delayed and demand is up, meaning delays can last from weeks to months on all types of appliances.

"The other day we received freezers which were a big demand, still a very big demand, that we ordered while we were shut down on COVID back in April," George said. "They're waiting for parts four weeks, months, three months."

Dr. Zach Zachariah is the Director of the Center for Supply Chain Research at Lehigh University. He says the pandemic's effect on distribution is making companies rethink their reliance on China.

In the meantime George is trying his best not to leave his customers hanging and using his free floor space to hold orders he's still waiting to complete for customers.

"A lot of it, by the time it reaches us ends up being sold already and going to customers' homes," George said.

In the long run, this could be good for the US and move manufacturing back home, but that will take a huge investment.

"We have to improve the efficiency of our systems, we have to have the workers that are capable of doing this kind of work," Zachariah said.

