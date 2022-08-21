ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, several events are happening in the Greater Lehigh Valley.

Pennsylvania's oldest Native American Indian Festival is taking place in Allentown.

The 42nd Annual Roasting Ears of Corn Festival is taking place at the Museum of Indian Culture.

You can experience live Native American drumming, singing, and dancing.

The festival has activities for all ages, including a children's activity area where they can learn to make Native American style crafts, such as dreamcatchers and sand paintings.

Organizers say events like this are crucial to keeping the heritage alive.

"The importance of our culture is to strive on and keep our language pure, to keep our duties here on Earth as caretakers of the Mother Earth," said Lance Isaacs.

The last day of the festival is on Sunday.

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.